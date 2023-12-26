Ric Flair has massive praise for AEW World Champion MJF.

The Nature Boy spoke about the Salt of the Earth during a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, where he recalled meeting the champion and explained what he thinks separates him from most other talents in the industry.

We exchanged pleasantries in the lobby of the hotel. I shook his hand and said, not that it mattered to him, but I think he’s pretty confident in himself. He doesn’t need a pat on the back and that’s what makes him a little bit different. He’s good. I don’t mind telling you, he’s damn good. he’s confident. He’s young. I tried to mainly reinforce to him that I hope he stays at AEW.

Flair continues, stating that MJF reminds him of Randy Orton and believes that the future is unlimited for him.

I like the fact that I think he’s confident and comes across as confident in real life as he comes across with his confidence in the ring. He’s got a great interview, he’s got a great look, he’s worked hard. I think he has the confidence in real life that he portrays on TV and I think the future is unlimited for him. He’s really good. He could be the next Randy Orton. That’s about as high of praise as I can give him.

MJF has not only been killing it in the ring, but also showed up in hit A24 film ‘The Iron Claw.’ Aside from his small role, MJF was also an executive producer on the film. Check out Flair’s full comments below.

