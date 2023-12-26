AEW honors Brodie Lee.

The Dark Order leader tragically passed away three years ago, a sudden and tragic passing that has still left the pro wrestling fanbase rocked. Lee had joined AEW in March of 2020 and quickly rose as one of its top villains, which included a brief run as TNT Champion. Lee also came in at a time when fans were absent from the buildings due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Shortly after his death AEW shared a tribute video set to ‘Ol 55’ by Tom Waits. Today, they have re-shared that video with the following message: “Today marks three years since the world lost Jon Huber, Mr. Brodie Lee. Please join us in celebrating Big Rig by sharing your favorite memories. #BrodieLeeForever.”

Please join us in celebrating Big Rig by sharing your favorite memories. #BrodieLeeForever pic.twitter.com/lFrQxYfq7B — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2023

We wrote about Lee’s passing in our columns section shortly after it occurred. You can read it here.