Lio Rush recently spoke with Muscle Man Malcolm for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former WWE and AEW star shared his CM Punk story regarding an idea “The Best in the World” had for him in 2021.

“I’ve got a story with CM Punk,” he said. “[Laughs] I definitely have a story with CM Punk. I remember meeting CM Punk during the beginning of the show, when we first all came to the building, and I remember seeing him sitting in the bleachers. I just walked over and introduced myself to him, told him how much I looked up to him as a kid. Didn’t want to make him feel old. I told him that I looked up to him, that I appreciate his work, and his time in WWE.”

Rush continued, “A couple of months later, probably a month or two later, he ended up coming to me with an idea, and I don’t know if I should say this, but I’m going to say it anyway. I remember he came up with an idea where he wanted Danielle Fishel to come in to AEW to be my manager. [Laughs]. We had that mutual friend in Danielle. That wasn’t the idea that came up. That never really came to fruition. That’s my CM Punk story. I’ve got a couple more, but maybe I’ll save it for a book one day. That’s one CM Punk story for you.”

Check out more from the interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.