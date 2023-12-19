Lyla Fit took to social media to issue a statement about her recent WWE tryout.
The women’s wrestling star took to Instagram on Monday and wrote about her tryout for WWE at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL.
She wrote the following:
WWE Tryouts. WOW. I don’t even have any words to describe this past weekend. When I received the invitation, I seriously couldn’t believe it. I actually thought it was fake for a second because I was like “WHAT?!?! THE WWE?!?! There’s nooo way”. I am still in shock and I cannot believe I had such an incredible opportunity. This had to have been one of the most memorable experiences of my life. I am so grateful —
This experience pushed me completely out of my comfort zone both physically and mentally. I also had the opportunity to be along side some of the most amazing, supportive, and talented people I have ever met. I have so much love and respect for every single one of them. Everyone pushed themselves to their limits, toughened it out no matter how much it hurt, and gave 120% of their effort. No matter how beat up we were, we always did everything with a smile and were sure to uplift and cheer for all of our other friends.
A memory that will last a lifetime. Thank you to every single one of you who support me, to the WWE team and coaches, and to the most talented, and supportive athletes I met during this trip. I LOVE YOU ——