The viewership numbers are in for the December 15th edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

According to WrestleNomcis, the program drew 308,000 viewers, a 10% drop from the December 8th episode of 341,000. It scored a rating of 0.08 in the 18-49 demographic, which was down 33% from the previous week’s 0.12. The show went head-to-head with the latter part of ROH Final Battle.

Rampage featured an insane six-man tag team trios matchup between Top Flight & Action Andretti taking on Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander, and El Hijo del Vikingo. It also saw the debut of the Von Erichs and the legendary Kevin Von Erich put on the Iron Claw.

