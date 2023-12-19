Tetsuya Naito feels his age is catching up with him.

The NJPW superstar spoke with NJPW about his upcoming world title matchup against SANADA at WrestleKingdom 18 next month from the Tokyo Dome. Naito, who has been in the main event before, expresses how important it is for him to enjoy this moment and why he wants it to go well since his age is catching up with him.

I feel like compared to people around me, I find myself thinking about my age more. That’s why I feel if I don’t make the most if this moment, I’ll live to regret it later. So I guess I’m a way, it’s my age that’s helped me realize what’s important. It’s not so bad. Some days I feel l’m top of the seventh inning. Sometimes I feel I’m in the bottom of the ninth. But sometimes you play extra innings too, so it might be a while yet. But the match is nearly [here]. Right now, I’m down 0-1. Drawing level, making a comeback, that excitement is still there, that’s for sure.

The last time Naito headlined NJPW’s biggest show of the year he defeated Kazuchika Okada to become duel IWGP Champion. You can check out his full interview below.

