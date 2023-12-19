WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/18/23

Wells Fargo Arena

Des Moines, Iowa

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

The Judgment Day & R-Truth Segment

Damian Priest: Welcome to Monday Night Raw. But more importantly, all rise for The Judgment Day.

Finn Balor: Creed Brothers, congratulations, boys. You did it. You earned it. You ran the gauntlet and became the number one contender to face me and my good man, Damian. For you, it’s the biggest match of your career. For you, probably the biggest night of your life. But, for us, it’s just another night at the office, because you’re stepping into the ring with the only two-time Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions of the world.

Rhea Ripley: Ivy Nile, run your mouth again, and I’m going to make what I did to your little friend, Maxxine Dupri, pale in comparison as what I do to you, because it’s as simple as this. The Judgment Day, we ran 2023, and we are going to run 2024.

Dominik Mysterio: The Judgment Day runs all of WWE.

R-Truth: Guys, hold up. Wait a minute. You left me. I didn’t know we’re opening the show. I love opening the show. Des Moines, Iowa. What’s up? Welcome to Monday Night Raw.

JD McDonagh: Truth, what the hell are you doing out here?

R-Truth: I’m in Judgment Day now, dog. The beatdown, last week, that was my initiation. I will say, I’m not one to complain, but we kind of crossed a line. A lot of those licks, they hurt. I was hurt physically and emotionally. DP, I know you didn’t mean it when you said you didn’t like me. I saw it in your eyes.

JD McDonagh: Truth, if getting hurt is what you were concerned about, you need to get out of the ring, now.

R-Truth: Well, it looks like everybody is looking for a fight. Right? She wants Ivy. Finn and Damian, you want to beat up on The Creed Brothers. I need somebody to beat up. You know, I’m looking around, I see the Christmas trees, the lights. There’s a lot of animosity between us, right. I say we squash the beef, so that we all can be a happy family. Let’s have a Miracle On 34th Street Fight.

JD McDonagh: That match was already made, already advertised. It’s happening.

R-Truth: Oh, we better get going, 34th Street is a long way from here. Siri, how far is 34th Street?

JD McDonagh: Truth, you got to be the last guy in the building to know this. This match is happening, in this ring, and it’s happening, right now. And for the last time, you are not in The Judgment Day.

R-Truth: I’m not in The Judgment Day if I lose this match, tonight. But you’re not in it if you lose this match, either. This is a Loser Leaves Judgment Day Match.

JD McDonagh: No way. Absolutely not.

Damian Priest: It’s a good idea.

JD McDonagh: You know what? Fine, it doesn’t matter, because you’re going to need a miracle to beat me.

R-Truth: Let’s do this. What’s up?

First Match: R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh w/Dominik Mysterio In A Miracle On 34th Street Fight

Truth tackles McDonagh. Truth transitions into a ground and pound attack. Truth ducks a clothesline from McDonagh. Truth kicks McDonagh in the gut. McDonagh avoids The Scissors Kick. McDonagh scores the elbow knockdown. McDonagh with a knee drop. McDonagh rocks Truth with a forearm smash. McDonagh slams Truth’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. McDonagh sweeps out the legs of Truth. McDonagh is choking Truth with his boot. McDonagh grabs a candy cane kendo stick. Truth showcases his athleticism. Truth with The Scissors Kick. Truth whips McDonagh with a leather strap. Truth slams McDonagh’s head on the cookie table. Truth nails McDonagh with The Pump Kick. Truth rolls McDonagh back into the ring. Truth gives Dominik a hug. Dominik drives Truth face first into the steel ring post. McDonagh has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Truth with heavy bodyshots. Truth punches McDonagh. Truth sends McDonagh to the corner. Truth with The Stinger Splash. Truth with a Hip Toss for a two count.

Truth pulls out a table from under the ring. McDonagh with a Diving Dropkick through the ropes. McDonagh rolls Truth back into the ring. McDonagh kicks Truth in the ribs. McDonagh whips Truth across the ring. Truth kicks McDonagh in the face. Dominik trips Truth. The plan backfires as Truth falls into the nether regions of McDonagh. Truth whips Dominik into the steel ring steps. Truth blinds McDonagh with the fire extinguisher. Truth repositions the table in the corner. Truth with two haymakers. Truth ducks a clothesline from McDonagh. Truth with two diving shoulder tackles. Truth with a Spinning Side Slam. McDonagh denies The Five Knuckle Shuffle. Truth does a split. Truth with a Leg Lariat. Truth delivers The Five Knuckle Shuffle. Truth goes for The Attitude Adjustment, but McDonagh lands back on his feet. Truth dumps McDonagh out of the ring. Truth attacks McDonagh with a Christmas Tree. Truth lays McDonagh flat on the table. Truth ascends to the top turnbuckle. McDonagh with a palm strike. Forearm Exchange. McDonagh HeadButts Truth. McDonagh prepares for The Avalanche Spanish Fly. Truth Spears McDonagh through the table to pickup the victory.

Winner: R-Truth via Pinfall

Becky Lynch & Nia Jax Segment

Becky Lynch: Where are you going, Nia? You scared? You got a mic in your hands. You clearly came out here to say something. Was it about me? Because if it is, you can say it to my face. I’m here, now.

Nia Jax: Becky, as much as I would love to break your face again, I have more important matters to deal with. Because before you so rudely interrupted me, I was going to announce that I’m entering the Royal Rumble.

Becky Lynch: Oh, great, they don’t care, but they might care that you’re here. No, they don’t, but they might care that I’m here. In fact, The Man has come around to Des Moines. And she came here looking for a fight.

Nia Jax: Becky, do you know why we never fought? It’s because they are afraid of what I would do to you. Because let’s face it, you’re the money maker of this company. And if we were to go, one on one, that would end. Look at you, Becky, you are the size of my leg. I would literally squash you, and break your face, all over again. Now, is that what you want?

Becky Lynch: Well, you did say one thing that’s true. I am the money maker of this company, but that’s because I will fight anyone, anytime, anywhere. So, it’s not them, that is preventing this. It’s not them who’s scared of what would happen, it is you. Because your entire existence here has been on the back of somebody else’s name. First, it was your cousins. And now, it is mine, because while I will go down in history as the greatest to ever do it, your only claim to fame is that you broke the nose of the greatest to ever do it. You don’t want this fight because then that all goes away. There’s no woman who made the man. There’s just the person who lost, but to the greatest to ever do it. But if you want to prove me wrong, then all you have to do is fight me, right here, right now. Come on.

Nia Jax: Alright, get a referee out here, right now. Let’s do this. Seeing how badly you want this; you’re not going to get it. This will happen on my terms. Matter of fact, this is going to happen in my hometown, San Diego, California. You and me, two weeks, at Day 1. And after I break your face, Becky, and your laid up in the hospital with your little daughter, she’s going to be crying saying, mommy, why are you uglier than usual?

Becky tees off on Nia. Nia delivers a cheap shot as Becky was being pulled away by the security guards.

– We see Kofi Kingston giving Christmas gifts to the Des Moines, Iowa crowd.

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with The Miz. Is there any added pressure with this match being possibly his final opportunity at the Intercontinental Championship? Miz says that Gunther is reeling from within, whether he wants to admit it or not. Maybe you should ask Gunther if he’s feeling any pressure?

Second Match: GUNTHER (c) vs. The Miz For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gunther with a side headlock takeover. Miz backs Gunther into the ropes. Gunther turns Miz over. The referee calls for a clean break. Gunther pats Miz on his chest. Gunther with a double leg takedown. Miz blocks The Boston Crab. Gunther is playing mind games with Miz. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Gunther walks Miz into the ropes. Miz with a knife edge chop. Miz with clubbing hamstring kicks. Gunther answers with an overhand chop. Gunther poses for the crowd. Miz applies The Ankle Lock. Miz transitions into The Indian Death Lock. Miz with a ground and pound attack. Miz mocks Gunther. Gunther grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Miz with a Running Boot. Gunther avoids The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Gunther with a blistering chop. Gunther PowerBombs Miz into the ring apron. Miz regains control of the match during the commercial break. Miz is throwing haymakers at Gunther. Gunther drops Miz with The Big Boot. Gunther talks smack to Miz. Gunther with Two Mid-Kicks. Gunther uppercuts Miz. Gunther whips Miz across the ring. Miz with two flying forearm smashes. Gunther responds with another chop.

Gunther kicks Miz in the back. Gunther says that Miz doesn’t belong in the same ring with him. Gunther toys around with Miz. Chop Exchange. Gunther uppercuts Miz. Gunther with clubbing knee strikes in the corner. The referee admonishes Gunther. Gunther with a running chop. Miz with desperation boots. Miz follows that with The Awesome Clothesline. Gunther catches Miz in mid-air. Gunther places Miz on the top turnbuckle pad. Gunther with a vicious chop. Gunther is choking Miz with his boot. Gunther with an overhand chop that sends Miz to the floor. Gunther inadvertently chops the steel ring post. Gunther applies The Sleeper Hold. Miz repeatedly kicks the right shoulder of Gunther. Gunther with a single leg takedown. Gunther with hammer elbows. Gunther applies a Modified Cravate. Miz targets the injured hand of Gunther. Miz drops Gunther with a DDT. Miz with a forearm smash. Miz with The Implant DDT. Miz follows that with a Tilt-A-Whirl DDT for a two count.

Miz repeatedly stomps on the right hand of Gunther. Miz with southpaw haymakers. Miz is mauling Gunther in the corner. Gunther blasts Miz with a Shotgun Dropkick. Gunther PowerBombs Miz. Gunther applies The Boston Crab. Miz grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Gunther with two knife edge chops. Miz slaps Gunther in the face. Gunther goes for The Rear Naked Choke, but Miz rolls him over for a two count. Miz blocks The PowerBomb. Miz with The Big Boot. Miz connects with The Skull Crushing Finale for a two count. Miz with Two Roundhouse Kicks. Gunther responds with a Lariat. Gunther ascends to the top turnbuckle. Miz punches Gunther. Gunther blocks The SuperPlex. Miz kicks the injured hand of Gunther. Miz with The Avalanche Skull Crushing Finale. Gunther wisely exits the ring. Miz rolls Gunther back into the ring. Gunther PowerBombs Miz. Gunther with a Ripcord Lariat. Gunther plants Miz with The PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Intercontinental Champion, GUNTHER via Pinfall

