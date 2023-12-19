Sami Callihan is headed back to MLW.

The former IMPACT (TNA) World Champion will be competing at the promotion’s January 6th Kings of Colosseum tapings in Philadelphia, where he will take on Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima in singles-action. This marks Callihan’s first time in MLW in nearly five years. Full details can be read below.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

In Callihan’s first singles match in an MLW ring in nearly 5 years, the Ohio native will fight one of MLW’s most beloved wrestlers of all time: Satoshi Kojima.

For the first time ever, Callihan and Kojima will clash and they’ll do it as a part of the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of the event.

Kojima, fresh off of a spectacular return to MLW after 20 years, looks to continue his momentum as the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion’s 2024 campaign kicks off against the Callihan Death Machine.

Callihan, a ferocious and unrelenting fighter who can fight virtually any style has his own agenda. One that he vows to share at the right time and place.

Now, two of MLW’s all-time best throw down with big implications for their future in Major League Wrestling. Will Callihan crush Kojima in his return or will he eat a lariat at the hands of Kojima?

Lock in your tickets now at http://MLW2300.com and see it go down Saturday, January 6 in Philadelphia.

KINGS OF COLOSSEUM TRILLER TV+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Richard Holliday (with Saint Laurent)

World Featherweight Title Fight:

Janai Kai (champion, presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Hyper Misao (of Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling)

Love is Blind Match

Love, Doug vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin

beIN SPORTS TV TAPING BOUTS

Satoshi Kojima vs. Sami Callihan

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane

Jacob Fatu

Salina de la Renta

World Tag Team Champions Second Gear Crew

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor

National Openweight Champion Rickey Shane Page

AKIRA

Steph De Lander

Delmi Exo

Tony Deppen

Ichiban

Mr. Thomas

Matt Striker

Saint Laurent

Alec Price

Jesus Rodriguez

Zayda

Brett Ryan Gosselin

Good Brother #3

Josh Bishop

Notorious Mimi

Tiara James

Wasted Youth

TJ Crawford

Griffin McCoy

Joe Dombrowski

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

