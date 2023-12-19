MJF receives an incredible honor.

The AEW superstar and current reigning world champion was inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame earlier today for his achievements in professional wrestling. AEW themselves tweeted out the photo of his ceremony and speech.

This morning AEW World Champion, @the_MJF received the honor of being inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame. Congrats, Max! pic.twitter.com/hVqx6xna1q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 18, 2023

Prior to the ceremony MJF called the induction an incredible honor. He is set to defend the AEW world championship against Samoa Joe at the December 30th Worlds End pay-per-view.