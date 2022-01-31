The PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) Battle Of Los Angeles 2022 – Night 2 event took place on Sunday night at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California.

At the show, Rush was injured during a match against Buddy Matthews. He sent out the following update after the show, noting that he went to the ER:

Just being honest with you guys here. I’m not good. But i will be good. And when I’m back, I’ll be dangerous. #ManOfTheHour. — Lio Rush (@IamLioRush) January 31, 2022

The injury point was when Buddy hit the Rollins' style Curb Stomp. Not sure if he hit a sensitive spot or if he came down harder than expected. Given Excalibur's reprimand, my hypothesis is Buddy might've slipped slightly on a spot wetted by a thrown drink (just a guess). — Lord Akiyama (@LordAkiyama) January 31, 2022

The following results are from the recent PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) Battle Of Los Angeles 2022 – Night 2 event that took place on Sunday night at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California, courtesy of Cage Match:

Black Taurus defeated Aramis (BOLA Second Round)

Daniel Garcia defeated Alex Shelley (BOLA Second Round)

Lio Rush defeated Buddy Matthews via DQ (BOLA Second Round)

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Wheeler Yuta (BOLA Second Round)

Daniel Garcia defeated Black Taurus (BOLA Semifinals)

Lio Rush suffered an injury, so Buddy Matthews replaced him

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Buddy Matthews (BOLA Semifinals)

JONAH, Kevin Blackwood, Rey Horus, and Blake Christian def. Bandido, JD Drake, Jack Cartwheel, and Lee Moriarty

Daniel Garcia defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey to win the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles