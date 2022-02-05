WWE has announced a top match and segment for Monday’s RAW on Syfy.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita will be back on RAW this week, just one week after WWE announced her match against RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

It was noted in the official RAW preview, “Lita. Is. Back. After shocking Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch with a challenge for WWE Elimination Chamber last Monday, the WWE Hall of Famer is set to return this Monday on Raw with said championship match in her near future. What will Lita have to say on the road to her collision with Big Time Becks? Don’t miss Raw live this Monday at 8/7 C on SYFY!”

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in singles action has also been announced for Monday’s RAW from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Riddle and Rollins are both competitors in the WWE Title Elimination Chamber match, along with champion Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles and Austin Theory.

WWE previously announced a Quiz Bowl segment between RK-Bro and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy for RAW, to determine if Riddle and Randy Orton are worth of a rematch for the titles. WWE confirmed in their preview for Riddle vs. Rollins that the Quiz Bowl is still on.

As noted, Monday’s RAW on Syfy will be presented with limited commercial interruptions. The show is airing on Syfy due to Winter Olympics coverage on the USA Network.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW. Below is the current line-up, along with a promo for the show:

* Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

* Quiz Bowl: RK-Bro and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy compete to decide if Riddle and Randy Orton deserve a rematch

* WWE Hall of Famer Lita will appear to hype her match with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber

