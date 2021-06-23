WWE Hall of Famer Lita was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including how she still gets negative comments regarding her personal relationships due to past actions, and what she thought of Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa’s Unsanctioned headliner. Highlights from the interview are below.

How she still gets negative comments regarding her relationships due to her past and how there’s a double-standard:

Like, it’s still talked about and my relationships are commented on-on a regular basis. Like on my Instagram, still or social media but meanwhile, all of the men involved — and I mean anything not controversial like being with [CM] Punk or Edge or Matt [Hardy], I guarantee you they don’t get asked about it. I know they don’t get asked about it because they’re dudes and it’s that double standard thing and I think that, at this point is probably what I hold onto which with feeling like the double standard but I’ll tell you, it was not easy. I mean, for sure I almost quit amongst the whole love triangle but at that point, not only was it so hard, it was also out of shame. I wasn’t proud of the way I conducted myself and yes, if I had to do it over again, I absolutely would’ve handled myself different but I didn’t and so I was very much like, ‘Make the bed, you lie in it’ and at that point, I was kind of just like, ‘I deserve all of these terrible things everybody is saying to me. I deserve not wanting to wake up every morning’ and so, that was very difficult and it was really difficult to also, as time passed, to let myself off the hook and be like, ‘The only way you can move forward with your life. Sure, you learn from your mistakes and you keep going but you have forgive yourself.’

Throws major praise to Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa for Lights Out Match:

I did [see the Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker] match. Not initially but yeah. Like I said, I’ll hear about something and I do care so after I — it’s like, you know, you hear about something and it slips your mind but this kept coming back and I was like, ‘I need to watch this’ and not as a favor to Britt [Baker] who [you said wanted me to watch the match], but I’m like, ‘Oh cool, something cool happened. I didn’t see it, I wanna watch.’ Holy sh*t, right? Insane. That was great that they got that spotlight but just to talk about — you just need a moment that brings you up from a wrestler that people have heard about to just knock your stock up. You know, I think Thunder Rosa won the match but it was one of those where it’s like it doesn’t matter. They just tore the house down and there’s also no counterpoint. There’s no counterargument. Like that was an awesome match. I mean not to mention — or yes, actually to mention, the crazy stuff they did. I saw the bag come out and I was like, ‘I’m for sure there’s thumbtacks in there’ and yeah, they fully went for it. Not for a gender or for an amount of time in the business. They went for it and delivered. It was crazy.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)