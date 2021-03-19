WWE star Liv Morgan recently spoke with Dayton 24/7 about her goals leading up to this year’s WrestleMania 37, which include possibly winning the women’s tag team titles with her partner Ruby Riott. Morgan also weighs in on the highly-anticipated SmackDown women’s championship matchup between Sasha Banks and Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair. Highlights are below.

Says she wants to win the women’s tag titles at the show of shows:

“I want to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. If I had the choice, Ruby and I are going to win our first championships in WWE and it’s going to be the Tag Team Championships and all is going to be right in the world.”

Says she’s really looking forward to Belair vs. Banks:

“I’m really looking forward to Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. That’s going to be a show-stealer. They have so much to prove, as far as Bianca showing she is one of the best and Sasha maintaining. They’re going to absolutely have an outstanding matchup. It’s a toss-up. It’s crazy because when I started in WWE, Sasha was already considered one of the best and I’m looking up to her. To be a couple years in and Bianca starts and I see her in the same light. I watched her take her first bump and here she is going for the title at WrestleMania against Sasha. I’m so excited for it.”