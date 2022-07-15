Liv Morgan made an appearance on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics, including winning the SmackDown Women’s Title after beating Ronda Rousey for it at the Money in the Bank event. Here are the highlights:

Why she feels this was the time for her to win Money in The Bank:

“I believe what you put into the universe is what you get out of it. I kind of made a point to mention last year how I felt ready. Even though I did, I still had doubts. I still deep down had moments of doubt of questioning myself if I was good enough, if I really am ready, even though I wanted it so bad.” “Fast forward to this year over the last couple of months, just kind of naturally, I’ve felt my confidence and my belief in myself took it to a whole new level. It was just like an internal feeling. I feel over the last six or seven months have really stepped into my own in the ring and just having more of an inner belief that I can be champion and I’m going to be champion and I am great in the ring and I am great on the mic. Just kind of having more positive self-talk that really, really resonated and kind of catapulted me mentally to the next level to feel like there’s no doubt in my mind that I’m ready. That’s kind of how I’ve been maneuvering over the last couple of months. My mindset has kind of changed, and it went from, ‘I want it so bad and I think I’m ready’ to ‘I want this more than I want to breathe and I know that I’m ready.'”

Winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship:

“It’s been a whirlwind. Everything just feels very surreal. I mean it’s just crazy how the universe lays your plan out for you. Thinking back to last year, I thought I was going to win Money in the Bank. I thought it was my time. I was so fully confident and then I didn’t win. Fast forward to this year, I walked into Money in the Bank, same thing hoping that this is my year. I’m going to win this year. I was so determined. I literally wanted nothing more than to walk in Money in the Bank and leave Miss Money in the Bank. I won Money in the Bank, and it is the most overwhelming feeling I’ve ever had in my whole entire life.”

