WWE has released a new video playlist of women’s division superstar Liv Morgan, and the breakout year she had in 2022. The list includes Morgan winning the SmackDown women’s title, successfully defending it against Ronda Rousey, her fierce battle with Rhea Ripley, and much more. Check out the full video below.

WWE has also released the latest edition of their “Canvas 2 Canvas” series on Youtube, this time featuring artist Rob Schamberger’s work on the advocate for the Tribal Chief, Paul Heyman. The description reads, “Artist Rob Schamberger paints his newest masterpiece in the form of The Bloodline’s wise man, Paul Heyman, as he looks to bring darker and more sinister tones to the portrait.” Check it out below.