Matches to air on future episodes of ROH TV were taped tonight at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, right after the AEW Collision tapings found at this link. Courtesy of Darren Holmes, below are full spoilers, which will air on upcoming ROH episodes:

* Komander defeated Gringo Loco

* Daniel Garcia defeated Christopher Daniels

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Toa Liona and Kaun defeated Action Andretti and Darius Martin

* Stu Grayson, Dutch and Vincent defeated Rip Impact, Macrae Martin and Zak Patterson

* ROH Women’s World Champion Champion Athena defeated Seleziya Sparx in a non-title match

* Big Bill and Lee Moriarty defeated The Boys

* ROH Hall of Famer Mark Briscoe defeated Tony Nese and JD Drake in a Triple Threat

* Diamante defeated Vanessa Kraven

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage won a Six-Way Mayhem Match over Willie Mack, Trent Seven, Josh Woods, Dalton Castle and Shane Taylor. Cage pinned Mack with a handful of tights to win

* Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo and Trish Adora vs. Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis was to take place next. Maria said this would be her first match in five years, but unfortunately she’s not cleared to compete. Maria then introduced her replacement and out came Leyla Hirsch making her return

* Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Leyla Hirsch defeated Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo and Trish Adora. Hirsch made Adora tap out for the finish. Hirsch then walked out on Bennett, Taven and Kanellis. This was the main event

ROH TV airs every Thursday night at 7pm ET on HonorClub or watchroh.com.

