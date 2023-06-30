Kenny Omega will return to the ring on next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter tonight to announce Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta for next week’s Dynamite. This will be Omega’s first appearance since dropping the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title to Will Ospreay at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II this past Sunday.

Khan pointed to how Yuta pinned Omega in the finish to the Anarchy In the Arena main event of the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in late May, which saw The Blackpool Combat Club (Yuta, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley) defeat The Elite (Omega, Adam Page, The Young Bucks). Yuta was assisted by Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita.

“This Wednesday, 7/5 Edmonton Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Live on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT @KennyOmegamanX vs @WheelerYuta After an all-time classic match at #ForbiddenDoor, Kenny Omega returns to the ring to fight the man who pinned him in Anarchy in the Arena, BCC’s Wheeler Yuta!,” Khan wrote.

Omega responded to Khan’s announcement and wrote, “Payback time.”

Dynamite will mark Omega’s 6th singles match of 2023. He’s worked the following singles bouts so far this year – he captured the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title from Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4; he picked up a non-title win over AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo on the March 22 Dynamite; he retained the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title over Jeff Cobb on the March 29 Dynamite; he lost a Steel Cage match to Moxley on the May 10 Dynamite; he dropped the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title to Ospreay at Forbidden Door II this past Sunday.

Below are the aforementioned tweets, along with the updated announced card for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada:

* Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker in a quarterfinal match in the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in a quarterfinal match to kick off the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament

This Wednesday, 7/5

Edmonton

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Live on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT@KennyOmegamanX vs @WheelerYuta After an all-time classic match at #ForbiddenDoor, Kenny Omega returns to the ring to fight the man who pinned him in Anarchy in the Arena, BCC's Wheeler Yuta! pic.twitter.com/eUR7S8HBvj — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 30, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.