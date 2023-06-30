Thanks to Lee Maloney for the following WWE live event results from tonight’s show at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England:

* Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark. Solid opener, Becky was really over

* Bronson Reed defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley retained over Natalya. Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were highlights all night

* Matt Riddle and Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Otis) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci). Fun match, Imperium stole the show as far as in-ring work goes

* Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor in a Sheffield Street Fight. Cody got possibly the biggest pop of the night, and won via Cross Rhodes after putting Finn through a table

* Raquel Rodriguez defeated Piper Niven. Solid match, Niven was well received by the crowd

* Dominik Mysterio defeated Ricochet. Rhea Ripley helped Dominik out and he got the pin with a Frogsplash

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins retained over Damian Priest. They did an angle where Rhea Ripley tried to blind Rollins with powder while Dominik Mysterio held him, but Rollins made her blind herself and broke free by kicking Dominik low. Rollins then shoved Dominik into a DDT from Ripley. The singing for Rollins was huge tonight. Rollins gave a nice speech to end the show and spent time taking photos with fans at ringside

