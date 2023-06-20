Social media star and part-time WWE Superstar Logan Paul is set to make his Money In the Bank Ladder Match debut.

Paul appeared on tonight’s RAW to announce that he will compete in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match on July 1 in London, England, making this a 7-man bout. You can find full details in our RAW report at this link, but the segment saw LA Knight, Butch, Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet get involved. The segment ended with Paul nailing a big dive on the others, then posing up on a ladder. Photos and videos can be seen below.

The 2023 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, July 1 from The O2 Arena in London, England. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from RAW:

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

IYO SKY vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. Trish Stratus or Raquel Rodriguez

The Bloodline Civil War Match

The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

BREAKING: @LoganPaul has officially been added to the Men's #MITB Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank live on Saturday, July 1 at @TheO2 in London! pic.twitter.com/7wXFLABpc2 — WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2023

Can @LoganPaul become the next Mr. #MITB? The Social Media Megastar has officially been added to the Men's #MITB Ladder Match and we just witnessed an insane preview on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/YhjiTPcwiz — WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2023

He's really getting booed in his own hometown 😭@LoganPaul #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/RoyC6q4fIF — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 20, 2023

He pulled some strings! @LoganPaul is in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match! 😱💰#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/S9Itm0eicj — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 20, 2023

For real tho, is this the next Mr. Money in the Bank? 😳💰@LoganPaul #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/gnd95iFYWP — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 20, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.