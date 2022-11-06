Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Reigns went over with a Superman Punch and spear to retain his title.

As seen below, Paul noted on his Instagram Stories that he has a “torn meniscus, MCL & ACL.” He also shared on Twitter, “Torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL. Happened halfway through the match. Keep y’all updated.”

A torn ACL would likely mean that Paul would miss WrestleMania 39 in April. We wish Paul a speedy recovery.

Paul trained with former WWE Cruiserweight Champions Shane Helms and Drew Gulak to prepare for the bout, which marked only his third time performing in the ring.