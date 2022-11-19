Referee Jack Doan recently expressed his desire to rejoin the WWE.

For the WWF/E, Doan worked from 1991 to 2013. He began working for the company as a member of the production team and eventually advanced to the position of referee.

Doan stated that he would like to return during an appearance on Sportskeeda’s “UnSKripted” show. He has been away from his previous position for nine years.

“I would love to come back [to refereeing for WWE]. It was something I would obviously discuss with my wife, we just got married in July. She’s never been in the wrestling business and she’s heard the traveling, being away and all that. Of course, they don’t travel like they used to which is a good thing. Definitely save some marriages but, I would love to, if we talked about it. Now she’s standing here staring at me right now. If it was something we both agreed this is good, I would love to. My heart, I miss it every day. It’s hard to have a job that you go to that you love every day and I loved that every day. I have a good job now, but there’s days I just don’t wanna go, you know? Or it’s not enjoyable. So, when you can find that career and that’s the part I miss the most. I miss the locker room, I miss traveling, I miss being in front of the fans. WWE fans, there’s no other fans like ‘em. They’re awesome, loyal, supportive and I miss that part of it. Not only financially, you know, what WWE does because they do take care of their talent but just being in that ring, I’ve always been competitive and although I wasn’t competing in a match, but I got to be in there with the athletes and be able to move around and I probably could lose, shed about 30 pounds before I ever thought about getting back in there but, yeah, if they called tomorrow, I would love to. Actually kind of — that’s a whole other show. Kind of just got the backstory of why I was let out of my contract and it’s kind of disheartening. Let’s just say the gentleman that did it is no longer there… And I do got some things down the road if it works out… Stuff that I’ve gone through that I would like to eventually branch out and travel and talk to people about things I went through… and we’ll let everybody know so it’s something about a year, we’ve been talking about doing me kind of becoming a spokesperson and going around.”