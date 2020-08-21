Luke Hawx Posts Open Audition Details For His New Television Show

Independent wrestler Luke Hawx just recently posted details about an open casting call for a new TV being filmed.
Hawx is a professional stunt performer who was used on the Purge (TV show), Fate of the Furious, as well as the upcoming The Falcon and Winter Soldier series for Disney+. Hawx is mostly known in the professional wrestling world as Alter Boy Luke.
** Attention Georgia & surrounding area wrestlers**
On Tues 08/25/20 I’ll be holding an open casting call for a new TV show we are currently filming. We are specifically looking for PROFESSIONAL WRESTLERS for various roles. We will have a COVID protocol to follow and you will not be actually wrestling against anyone but we will asking you to perform certain drills to see abilities of each individual.
This is open to ALL wrestlers so feel free to share with anyone who may be interested. The casting audition will be held at 145 Commerce Dr. Tyrone,GA.30290 at 10am. We ask to get there early and there will be a list to fill out and then you will wait in your vehicle until we call you inside. Please bring a current promo picture as well as workout gear.
Looking forward to seeing everyone
