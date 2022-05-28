Madcap Moss has announced his WWE SmackDown return for next week’s Hell In a Cell go-home episode, and Happy Baron Corbin has issued a heated response.

Moss has not appeared on SmackDown since Corbin attacked him with the Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy and a steel chair on the May 13 show, which came just days after Moss defeated Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash. Moss left the May 13 SmackDown in an ambulance following the beatdown by his former tag team partner, and WWE issued a storyline update that said he suffered a cervical contusion in the attack. Corbin then appeared on the May 20 show and taunted Moss, saying he’s happier than ever now that he no longer has Moss by his side.

In an update, Moss took to Twitter on Friday evening and issued a warning to Corbin. He also announced his return for next Friday’s SmackDown.

“You spit in the face of Andre’s legacy. You tried to end my career. But you didn’t – cuz Madcap is built different. Corbin, get ready to see a side of me you’ve never seen before. No jokes. No cap. Next week on #SmackDown I’m coming to WHOOP YOUR ASS,” Moss wrote.

WWE later confirmed Moss’ return for next week.

Furthermore, WWE released a post-SmackDown backstage promo from Corbin, which includes his response to Moss announcement for next week’s SmackDown. The video can be seen below.

Corbin said after what he did before, he assumed Moss would stay away forever because he almost ended Moss’ career before it ever got started. He went on and said Moss is like everyone else out there, toiling away at a job they despise, eager to show their boss they can do it on their own, and delusional like the rest. Corbin said Moss is his employee and that is all he ever will be, so Corbin can treat him as he wants, make him tell jokes, make him carry his bags, and stand in harm’s way so Corbin doesn’t have to get his hands dirty. Corbin continued and said if Moss shows up next week, he has two options. The first is to take another ride out of the arena in an ambulance and maybe this time it will stop at the funeral home, and the second is for Moss to get down on his knees and beg for his job back.

It was recently reported that the injury angle was done earlier this month because WWE officials have been considering another re-package for Moss. There has been talk of making significant changes to Moss’ look and character, but at last word WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon had not signed off on those changes, but that may have changed by now.

It was noted then that there have been pitches made to change Moss’ gimmick and to give him a new look now that he’s working as a babyface. It’s not a lock that they will follow through with the changes, but they were being discussed, and it’s possible that we see a different Moss return next week.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Moss and Corbin. Below is the full tweet from Moss, along with Corbin’s SmackDown promo:

You spit in the face of Andre’s legacy. You tried to end my career. But you didn’t – cuz Madcap is built different. Corbin, get ready to see a side of me you’ve never seen before No jokes. No cap. Next week on #SmackDown I’m coming to WHOOP YOUR ASS — Madcap Moss (@MadcapMoss) May 27, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.