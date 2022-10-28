WWE star Madcap Moss recently appeared on the WWE Die Woche program for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on his run with the company thus far, how he’s looked to many talents for advice, which even included former multi-time world champion, The Beast Brock Lesnar. Highlights are below.

Who he has looked to for advice in the WWE locker room:

“It’s hard to pin down just one guy. There’s a wealth of knowledge and experience in that locker room that I’m really willing to listen to anyone that has anything to say and learn from anyone. Sometimes, it’s people that don’t have any experience that can give you some advice. Maybe they aren’t trying to give you advice, but just the way they give you their opinion, you go, ‘Oh, I never thought about it that way.’ I learned early on that there are a lot of opinions, and you need to listen to everyone, especially the ones that have a lot more experience than you. At the end of the day, two legends, who have endless experience, maybe have totally different opinions. You have to do what you feel is right. That’s something I’ve always tried to do. You really have to feel it and it has to feel right to you, whatever you do.”

Says Brock Lesnar once shared advice with him:

“To be able to share the ring and the locker room with a guy like Randy Orton, anytime I get a chance, I’ll pick his brain. As much as he is a menace, destruction machine, I’ve actually had Brock Lesnar pull me to the side. We both went to the University of Minnesota and certainly, when he gave me advice, I listened. Those are just a couple of examples. There’s a lot of guys in the locker room that I respect and listen to.”

