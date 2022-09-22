Madison Rayne made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion talked about the state of the AEW women’s roster. She also named a potential breakout star in the division, which is Penelope Ford.

“There’s just endless amounts of talent in the locker room. I feel like people haven’t even started to see the depth of Penelope Ford. Can’t wait to see The Bunny come back, she’s another one that once she really taps in and gets the minutes, the things she can do with those match minutes is just insane. That’s one of the things I love about being part of this women’s locker room. There’s such a deep pool of talent and so many endless opportunities for what the women can do.”