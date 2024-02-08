AEW President Tony Khan announced on tonight’s edition of Dynamite that in five weeks the promotion will be running the first-ever ‘Big Business’ television special from the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. This is one of those “worst kept secrets” as the belief is that will be the show that Mercedes Moné debuts for AEW. Fightful Select has since released a report confirming as much.

According to Fightful, the discussions between WWE and Mercedes indeed fell through, and the CEO has actually been signed to AEW since early January. While there was contemplation about announcing or debuting Mercedes, the decision was made to hold off for the TD Garden event. It’s been revealed that the announcement for the February 7 show and the March 13 show date had been finalized weeks prior.

Addressing rumors that Mercedes could have been featured as early as New York’s Grand Slam show, sources indicated she wasn’t yet prepared at that time due to the injury she suffered back in 2023. Fightful says the information was corroborated by NJPW sources, who stated that Mercedes hadn’t received clearance and had not resumed training, despite circulating reports. It was also noted that New Japan intends to continue discussions regarding potential collaboration with Mercedes.

