As expected, Tony Khan’s big announcement has to do with the impending AEW debut of Mercedes Moné.

Khan revealed on this evening’s Dynamite that on March 13 AEW will be running a ‘Big Business’ television special from the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The venue is home to the Boston Celtics, and is the hometown of Moné. This lines up as the TD Garden Arena revealed online earlier today that Dynamite was coming on the aforementioned date.

As announced by #AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan, #AEW returns to @TDGarden in Boston, MA on Wednesday, March 13th, with #AEWDynamite: BIG BUSINESS on @TBSNetwork!

Tickets go on sale THIS SATURDAY 2/10 at 10am ET at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/xWmp2CE93a — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 8, 2024

