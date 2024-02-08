Big title implications all over tonight’s show!

AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator: Toni Storm (c) vs. Red Velvet

AEW World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Trios Match: Hechicero, Mascara Dorada, & Volador Jr. vs. Blackpool Combat Club

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. Sting & Darby Allin

AEW Dynamite 2/7/24

Live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona! Taz, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on the call tonight and we’re getting some behind the scenes of Hangman and Swerve walking up to the ring, which can only mean one thing…

Match #1. #1 Contender’s Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

Crowd is electric as a hockey fight starts this one. Swerve takes Page over the barricade and into the first row! Fight back into the ring as Page lays in some hard chops and the fans BOO him! Swerve responds with a big boot and the fans erupt. Page reverses a throw and hits a fall away slam. Page isn’t happy with the boos. Snap mare by Swerve as Page sweeps the leg out of Swerve on the top rope. Mounted punchesby Magnum TA, I mean, Hangman Page. Octopus by Swerve but Page arm drags his way out. Double jump lariat by Page is missed but Page comes back with one to the back of the head. Fallaway slam by Page on the floor now. Page with an O’Connor roll but Swerve sends him to the apron and Page back body drops him, landing hard on the apron. Orihara moonsault by Page but Swerve misses and Swerve catches him with a rolling flatliner! Fosbury Flop Swerve and a diving European uppercut to the back of Page inside the ring. Tilt-a-whirl slam by Swerve who holds on, right into a snap suplex. Housecall by Swerve! Two count. Swerve goes up top but Page catches him and looks for a sunset flip powerbomb, but Swerve flips out and connects with a corkscrew kick. Swerve charges and Page plants him with a pop-up powerbomb! Two count. Buckshot but Page but Swerve evades and hits a Buckshot of his own! Swerve Stomp! One, two, thr–no! Page is out! Pump kick from the apron by Swerve. Both guys are on the outside now, fighting in the corner of the guard rail. Page DDT’s Swerve ON the guard rail! Page looks to set up a table on the outside as both men make their way to the ring. Both guys trade pump kicks and big boots and they both hit the deck. Page fires in some right hands and Swerve asks for more. Big boot by Page is countered as Swerve takes the back and connects with a leg trapped back breaker. Two count. Swerve runs into a big boot and Page goes on the top rope, but Swerve pushes him off and Page is stuck hanging upside down. Swerve stomp on the apron! Page rolls on to a table and the table collapses, so Swerve gets another table and the crowd erupts. Swerve looks for the 450 inside the ring but Page gets the knees up and cradles him for two. Page wants the Deadeye but Swerve dumps him to the outside. Page skins the cat and clotheslines Swerve. Buckshot! One, two… Swerve gets his foot on the rope! Deadeye on the apron by Page! Nana helps Swerve in just before the count expires, and Page baseball slides him back out to the floor. Page has a chair and blasts Nana! Swerve pump kicks the chair in Page’s face! Back in the ring… Swerve Stomp! Swerve’s ankle buckles on the landing, but he looks for the JML Driver anyway. Page rolls out and snaps the ankle of Swerve! Both guys fight to the apron now as Page eyes the table, but Swerve counters with an enziguiri on the apron and Deadeyes Page through the table! Swerve Stomp back in the ring but Page moves! Swerve’s down and Page goes to the apron for the Buckshot but he misses… JML Driver! One, two… BELL RINGS! 30 MINUTES HAS ELAPSED!

Winner: Draw

Rating: ****1/2. Outstanding. These two have that Terry Funk/Ric Flair/Ricky Steamboat vibe in that, no matter what they do, it’s amazing. The story here was these guys knew each other like the back of their hand, and they had counters for counters for days.

Swerve takes the mic and tells Page that he’s not letting him get away this easy.

FIVE.

MORE.

MINUTES.

Page says that tonight, Swerve had to beat him to be the number one contender, and he did not do it. Page says for Swerve… it is over! Page rolls out of the ring!

Wait, Tony Schiavone is standing up. THIS AIN’T OVER! We’ve got two number one contenders, and at Revolution… we will see a three way dance!

Samoa Joe is with Renee, and he says AEW is celebrating mediocrity. Neither guy won, and they don’t deserve to be in the ring with Joe. Come Revolution, Joe walks in champion, and walks out champion.

Deonna Purrazzo has joined commentary, which can only mean one thing.

Match #2. Toni Storm w/ Mariah May & Luther vs. Red Velvet

Wrist locks back and forth as Velvet kips up. Shoulder block by Storm and a spinning leg lariat by Velvet. Velvet charges and Storm catches her with a Thesz Press and some mounted punches. Sky High by Storm gets two. Body slam by Storm, who remains in control throughout the PIP. Left jabs by Storm but she misses a big right hand and Velvet responds with some of her own. Running single leg dropkick by Velvet and a cazadroa into a bulldog. Standing moonsault by Velvet after a pair of running knees to the back. Velvet charges in the corner and Storm trips her into the middle turnbuckle. Running hip attack in the corner and a DDT by Storm for two. Storm Zero is countered into a roll up for two. Velvet misses a corkscrew kick and Storm locks in a straight ankle lock. Velvet taps!

Winner: Toni Storm

Rating: **1/4. Nice showing here for Velvet but the winner was never in doubt.

Renee is in the back with Best Friends. Cassidy is defending his title against Ishii this Saturday. Trent finds that weird. Trios match vs. Undisputed Kingdom on Rampage. Hands in.

Match #3. Blackpool Combat Club vs. Hechicero, Volador Jr, & Mascara Dorada

Danielson and Hechicero start. Ankle pick by Hechicero but Danielson responds with one of his own. Both guys trade single leg crabs and a bow and arrow by Hechicero, but Danielson powers out. Rolling crucifix by Hechicero for two. Dorada and Claudio get the tag. Chop by Dorada but Claudio doesn’t budge. Doarda uses his speed a bunch but Claudio counters with an STO. Step up hurricanrana sends Claudio to the floor. Volador and Moxley get the tags and both guys trade elbows. Handspring by Volador and a step-up hurricanrana sends Moxley to the floor. Suicide dive by Volador but the BCC are on the outside and stomp him. Chops by Moxley now and he sends Volador to the outside. Suicide dive by Moxley and now Team CMLL puts the boots to him. Back inside the ring and Claudio attacks Volador from behind, setting him up on the top rope as Danielson drops a knee from the top. BCC keep Volador in trouble throughout the PIP. Hot tag to Dorada and a double arm drag, after a slip. Dorada launches off Moxley for a head scissor to Danielson. Spinning tieres to Claudio! CMLL is in control and stereo topes take out the BCC. Dorada with a Shooting Star Press off the middle rope to the floor to take out everyone! Arm trapped hammerlock swing into a back breaker by Hechicero and a 450 splash by Dorada! Claudio breaks up the pin and Moxley lays in some heavy knees to Dorada. Running Code Red to Claudio underneath Moxley by Dorada for two. Back stabber by Volador to Moxley but the Busaiku Knee by Danielson lands. Diving clothesline by Hechicero. Claudio and Hechicero exchange hard chops and Hechicero gets a leg lack roll up for two. Claudio wants the swing by Hechicero rolls through for another leg lace but Danielson stomps the head. Assisted dropkick by Dorada to Danielson. King Kong lariat by Moxley to Doarada. Brutal knee by Hechicero to Moxley in the corner. European uppercut to Hechicero. Swinging leg scissors guillotine by Hechicero gets two. Claudio picks up Hechicero for a reverse atomic drop and Claudio knees him low! One, two, three!

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Rating: ***3/4. This was awesome and really feels like the beginning of something special. CMLL are acclimating well and the crowd is all on board. BCC are the correct flagbearers for AEW, too.

After the match, the rest of Team CMLL jumps the barricade but Matt Menard, Christopher Daniels, and Matt Sydal are here as back up.

Chuck Taylor has been jumped in the back by the Undisputed Kingdom, who was set to get an injury update tonight.

Tony Khan is here, TD Garden earlier today said Wednesday, March 13th is entitled Big Business. Tony says that it will be a night that the wrestling world will never forget.

Match #4. Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita w/ Powerhouse Hobbs & Don Callis

Jericho quickly sends Takeshita to the outside, where Don Callis slaps Takeshita in a form of tough love… I guess. Takeshita takes control of a Callis distraction and hits a SHEER DROP BRAINBUSTER ON THE FLOOR. Back inside the ring and Jericho hits a facebuster. Sammy Guevara is here and he blasts Powerhouse Hobbs with a chair. Hobbs eats it. Cutter off the steps by Guevara and a chair shot to the face! Jericho sends Takeshita to the floor with a double jump dropkick and a dive off the top. Takeshita posts Jericho on the outside and then brings him into the ring the hard way with a superplex off the top. Senton by Takeshita off the top but Jericho gets the knees up. Lionsault by Jericho but Takeshita gets the knees up himself and both guys are down. Takeshita looks for a German suplex but Jericho rolls through and looks for the Walls of Jericho and gets rolled up for two. Deadlift wheelbarrow suplex by Takeshita! Takeshita drops the elbow pad and hits the ropes twice looking for the Takeshitaline but Jericho counters with a Code Breaker out of mid-air! Facebuster by Jericho and another Lionsault, but Takeshita catches him on the ropes and hits a crazy spinning Blue Thunder Bomb! Powerdrive knee is blocked. Judas Effect is blocked. Jericho mounts Takeshita in the corner and looks for some mounted punches, but Takeshita ducks underneath and posts Jericho. Avalanche Blue Thunder Bomb! Jericho’s head SNAPPED on the mat there, too. Long two count. Walls of Jericho now but Callis rolls a chair in the ring, walks to the far side, and stabs Jericho in the head with a screwdriver! Takeshita then puts Jericho in the Walls, sits up for a Liontamer, and Jericho taps!

Winner: ***1/2. Man, Jericho is still taking some ridiculous bumps. That Blue Thunder Bomb was brutal. That said, Takeshita making Jericho tap out with his own move is big time stuff here. Jericho doing the right thing and Takeshita is on his way to big things. Also, I’m sorry, but… a brainbuster on the floor and Jericho is back in the match 20 seconds later? Come on, man. That was a completely unnecessary spot and it just bastardizes one of the best moves in wrestling. Okay. Done. Anyway.

Match #5. AEW World Tag Team Championship Tornado Match: Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. Sting & Darby Allin

String and Darby attack early and here… we… go! Starks and Sting brawl through the crowd as Sting cracks him with a trash can. Darby and Bill are fighting in the entrance way as out of nowhere… Sting dives off the top of the exit, about ten or so feet in the air! CROWD GOES NUTS! The fight continues as Bill misses an avalanche on the outside and Sting splashes him on the guard rail. Bill doesn’t care and hits a huge clothesline on Bill. Suicide dive by Darby Allin but BILL CATCHES HIM IN MID-AIR AND IN ONE MOTION HITS A SWINGING BOSSMAN SLAM ON THE FLOOR. WOW. Snake Eyes by Bill to Sting on the guardrail. Darby back inside the ring now and swipes at Bill, but Bill grabs him by the throat and bounces his head off the mat, before throwing him overhead like a sack of potatoes. Bill sets up a table on the outside and looks to military press Darby from the ring to the floor, through the table! Sting makes the save and Bill misses a charge. Sting crotches him! Scorpion Death Drop by Sting to Bill, but Starks saves him and hits one of his own. Coffin Splash to Bill. Stinger Splash. Coffin. Stinger. Running Code Red by Darby! Bill rolls outside and it’s a Coffin Drop from the top! Starks misses a dropkick inside the ring and Sting locks in the Scorpion. Bill walks into the ring with Darby on his back but Darby sends him through the table on the outside! Starks gets to the ropes but there’s no rope breaks! Stinger Splash misses and Darby rips the turnbuckle pad off. Spear by Starks! One, two, NO! Sting catches a second spear, turns Starks around, and hits the Scorpion Death Drop! ONE, TWO, THREE!

Winner and NEW AEW World Tag Team Champions: Darby Allin & Sting

Rating: *************. Yep. That’s a thing I’m doing. Amazing, I’ve got the chills here and that doesn’t happen often anymore. Sting is such an absolute legend in this business and to see him get a title in AEW is something special.

After the match, Sting welcomes his sons into the ring and we get confetti. The Young Bucks are here and they take out Sting and Darby with baseball bats! The Bucks now take out Sting’s sons too! Darby is busted wide open and so is Sting! The Bucks are wearing white so it’s quite the visual. BTE Trigger, sorry, EVP Trigger, to Darby. Punt to face of Sting after a few bat shots to the stomach. The Bucks drape the titles over Sting and Darby as they leave the ring.

Final Thoughts: Man oh man, going off the air with some real deal heat here. The Bucks ruined an unbelievably special moment, as Sting is one of the most universally loved people in the business. As far as the rest of the show, the wrestles were strong tonight, that’s for sure. Tony’s “big announcement” was already spoiled, and maybe we can expect Sasha Banks? The Swerve and Hangman stuff is awesome, and the world title picture seems to be in great hands. Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo has a nice build and we’ve still got a few weeks, CMLL vs. BCC is only just beginning, and Sting and Darby vs. The Bucks? Heck of a show tonight. 9.25/10.