A huge update on the AEW Revolution card.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite opened up with Swerve Strickland battling Adam Page, where the winner would move on to challenge Samoa Joe for the world title at Revolution. However, the match ended up as a draw, so now Joe has to defend the gold against both men in a triple-threat.

Revolution takes place on March 3rd from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The updated lineup can be found below.

-Samoa Joe vs. Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship

-Sting’s retirement match (Most likely Sting & Darby Allin vs. Young Bucks)