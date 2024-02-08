AEW held tonight’s Dynamite episode from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Prior to the show beginning ROH tapings took place, which will air at a later date on ROH TV. SPOILERS BELOW IF YOU DON’T WANT TO SEE WHO WINS DO NOT KEEP READING.
-Brittnie Brooks, who is from Phoenix, had a dark match
-Queen Aminata defeated JRod in a tournament match to determine a new challenger for the ROH Women’s Championship
-Leyla Hirsch defeated Rachel Ellering
-Mercedes Martinez defeated Trish Adora
-Diamante defeated Kiera Hogan