The Rock has arrived in Las Vegas for tomorrow’s WWE WrestleMania 40 press conference.

The event will feature The Great One, as well as Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and 2024 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes, with the WrestleMania 40 main event most likely to be announced. WWE has released a video of the Rock, where he states that the press conference will be talked about forever.

The People's Champion has arrived in Las Vegas!@TheRock is ready for an iconic face-off with @WWERomanReigns tomorrow at the #WrestleMania XL Kickoff live from @TMobileArena. pic.twitter.com/RvY5vVNTzb — WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2024

With the number of major stories breaking over the last few days, The Rock potentially taking Cody Rhodes’s WrestleMania 40 spot has been one of the top that fans have been interested in. Things took a turn on Monday’s Raw, where the #WeWantCody movement grew stronger and fans chanted “Rocky Sucks” like it was 1996 again.

Stay tuned.