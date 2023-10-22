The presence of The House of Black was felt for the first time in a long time on Saturday night.

During this week’s AEW Collision on TNT from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN., The House of Black leader Malakai Black made his return to AEW television.

Black appeared after the “Dream Match” opener, which saw Bryan Danielson defeat Andrade El Idolo in an excellent bout. The lights went out after the match and when they came back on, Malakai hit a roundhouse kick that knocked out “The American Dragon.”

Later in the show, the entire House of Black group appeared, as Brody King and Buddy Matthews joined Malakai Black in beating down FTR during their match against newcomers Bad Thad Brown and Darian Bengston.

Finally, they appeared a third time during the main event, brawling with the Blackpool Combat Club.