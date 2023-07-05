Malakai Black shares some important information for House of Black fans.

The company superstar revealed during an interview on the Undisputed podcast with Bobby Fish that he will be strictly appearing on Collision going forward, something that he requested to Tony Khan. Black states that he didn’t want fans to have to pick and choose what night they might get to see him and his group, stating that now they know where to find them on a weekly basis.

I requested to be strictly on Collision. I don’t want people to get the pick. Saturday night, I get to see House of Black. If I give you the option for Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, you’re going to go, ‘it doesn’t really matter. I’ll tune in whenever. They’ll be here.’ I don’t want to lose the polish.

The House of Black currently hold the AEW Trios Championship. Brody King and Buddy Matthews have wrestled since Collision launched, but Black has yet to make his debut for the new program. You can check out his full interview on Undisputed here.

