Justin Leeper comments on Kenny Omega’s involvement in AEW Fight Forever.

Leeper, who served as Fight Forever’s Lead Narrative designer, spoke about the recently released video game during an interview with Cultaholic. He would be asked about Omega’s input on the game and whether he was easy to work with ahead of its release, a question that was easy to answer due to Omega’s deep knowledge and fandom of video games.

I would say that he (Kenny Omega) was, maybe not in title but spiritually, he was kind of a Creative Director (for AEW Fight Forever) so, he was the one who gave editing passes and approvals to all of the scripts that I wrote and back in the day, WWE would have people who would do that as well but Kenny was a little bit hands-on and even before I joined the project, he and I talked about the kind of games we liked; Persona or Yakuza or all these other games. He’s got a super wealth about knowledge of games. Of course from across the pond as well having spent a lot of time in Japan like I did. But yeah, he’s a very clever person.

Leeper later reiterates that Omega was a dream to have on the project, adding that he has always admired him as a performer.

Of course he knows so much about wrestling that he’s really good at translating that into wrestling games as well but also something that you really want from a client is he knows when to defer, he knows when to go, well I don’t know how this works so you tell me how this works. I have this idea, let’s collaborate and let’s come up with something that fulfills this idea in a way that’s achievable. So he was kind of a dream to work with really. I’ve long admired him as a performer but yeah, to get to know him in a business capacity was another level of respect.

Elsewhere in the interview, Leeper spoke about the reviews the game has received and how the developmental team is happy with the response. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)