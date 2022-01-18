On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator/interviewer Mark Henry spoke about former world champion Jon Moxley making his wrestling return at GCW’s upcoming pay per view. The World’s Strongest Man is ecstatic that the Purveyor of Violence is returning, and hopes that he found the core root of his issue while in rehab. Highlights are below.

Says he is happy to hear about Moxley’s return:

“I was very happy to hear that because it told me a couple of things. One, that he’s back working and that he very likely is out of rehab and I’m happy for him on all counts and I’m hoping that he’s got a lot of clarity and understanding of where his life is going and who he’s working for, and I think that we’ll see an even better Moxley.”

Hopes Moxley was able to find the root of the issue:

“You wanna make sure that you’re doing everything for the right reason. That takes a bit of the sting off because usually when people are self-medicating regardless of what it is, something is awry, something’s not right. Sometimes you need counseling, you need somebody to say, ‘Hey, we know you’re doing something but why are you doing it?’ You eliminate the negative and you accentuate all your positives. I would think that the number one positive is that baby and his wife and a new house and all of those things are the positives. Now, let’s push those upward and we say, ‘That won’t work well with this going on. This right here, you have to eliminate and then all of this will be great. I hope that he was able to find out, whether it’s anxiety, whether it’s fellowship with the boys.”

