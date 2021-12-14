Mark Henry spoke with Brandi Rhodes on A Shot Of Brandi and during it, he looked back on his first conversation with Vince McMahon.

The WWE Hall of Famer thought his friend was prank-calling him so he hung up only to find out it was actually his future boss.

“I transitioned from powerlifting to Olympic weight lifting which is the over-head sports and the ones that are in the Olympics. I caught onto it and in 10 months I qualified for the Olympic team. Of course, after that, the pro wrestling world started to notice me because I used to say all the time that I was a big wrestling fan.” “Jim Ross had a lot to do with it, but he brought me up to Vince McMahon and Vince wanted to know, ‘Well, how is that going to translate to wrestling? You need to see him and meet him because this guy’s kind of colorful,’ which is short for me being a clown.” “The first conversation, I get this call and I think it’s one of my friends joking with me and it’s Vince. I say, ‘Yeah right, Wes,’ and I hang up on him. I get a call back from my coach and my manager and he’s like, ‘Hey, did you hang up on Vince McMahon?’ I was like, ‘That was him for real?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, how about you take his call.’ I was like, ‘Alright, my bad.’”

