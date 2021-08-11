The World’s Strongest Man Mark Henry recently spoke with Miami’s 940 Winz about a wide variety of topics, including when he expects to return to the ring for AEW, being apart of the Rampage commentary team, Sting being an inspiration to him, and how Rampage will be just as important as Dynamite. Highlights from the interview are below.

How Sting inspires him to get back into the ring:

“I won’t be in the ring as of right now. Even though Sting has made me feel like even at 50, I should be able to get back in the ring.”

Whether he’ll rip off his headset and jump in the ring:

“If that happens, it’s going to be a surprise to me. That will be a surprise, man. I am no spring chicken.”

Says Rampage will be just as important as Dynamite:

“We want to make sure that the fans tune in, not only for Wednesday’s on TNT, but they tune in for Friday. The only way to do that is to put your best foot forward and that’s exactly what we are doing. Look at our announce team. Having Excalibur and Taz, who have been on together hundreds of times and then, you add Chris Jericho who is one of the elites of the elite wrestlers in the world. Then, you bring in ‘The World Strongest Man’ for my analysis, and not only will I be on the announce table, I will be leaving the table and I will go in the back after matches and I will ask the hard questions and get the emotion from the talent in real-time, which is not done on wrestling program and right now. So it is cool to be able to go and do something that’s not being done.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)