Mark Henry, in an appearance on the Hall of Fame podcast, discussed his role in AEW.

Sharing that he has always been a facilitator rather than a title chaser. with his focus being on the greater good and helping everyone succeed, he began,

“I never chase titles. Yeah. You know me, I have always been a conduit. I always was a guy who wanted the greater good to happen. I always wanted everybody to get to the top. Always wanted success for everybody. And if there was a time when I had a role, I helped run the community effort, the educational program, and I ran — I don’t do that now. It’s a hard job that requires a lot of time. And I’m spending more time working on the psychology side of wrestling with each individual wrestler. I like the fact that I can influence guys to see that everything doesn’t work for them. Yeah, and it’s more of, being more of a psychology coach than a physical coach. We got guys that teach them how to do it.”

He then emphasized the importance of teaching wrestlers not just how to execute moves but also when and why to use them, explaining that understanding the psychology behind wrestling is a key aspect of success in the industry.

“I teach them where to do it, when to do it, and why you’re doing it. Yeah. And those are the things I feel are the most important elements in pro wrestling. Because Booker, you know, we wrestle with some people that athletically couldn’t walk and chew bubblegum at the same time. But if you talk to them and ask them why you do stuff and where you do it and when, it makes all the difference.”

