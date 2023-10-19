AEW President Tony Khan has announced on social media that new women’s champion Hikaru Shida will be battling Emi Sakura in an eliminator matchup on this evening’s Dynamite in Texas. If Sakura wins, she will earn a future opportunity at the AEW Women’s Championship.
Below is the current card for tonight:
Dynamite Dozen battle royal
Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura women’s title eliminator
Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
Kenny Omega vs. Kyle Fletcher
Sting addresses the fans
“Timeless” Toni Storm debuts her newest blockbuster film
Adam Copeland’s Rated-R rebuttal to Christian Cage
Jim Ross conducts a sit-down interview with Nick Wayne and his mother