AEW President Tony Khan has announced on social media that new women’s champion Hikaru Shida will be battling Emi Sakura in an eliminator matchup on this evening’s Dynamite in Texas. If Sakura wins, she will earn a future opportunity at the AEW Women’s Championship.

TONIGHT

Houston

WEDNESDAY Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS Student vs Teacher@shidahikaru vs @EmiSakura_gtmv The 3-Time World Champion Shida will fight her mentor "The Queen" Emi Sakura in a World Title Eliminator Match when Dynamite returns to WEDNESDAY on TBS, TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/vq5XP21KFJ — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 18, 2023

Below is the current card for tonight:

Dynamite Dozen battle royal

Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura women’s title eliminator

Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Kenny Omega vs. Kyle Fletcher

Sting addresses the fans

“Timeless” Toni Storm debuts her newest blockbuster film

Adam Copeland’s Rated-R rebuttal to Christian Cage

Jim Ross conducts a sit-down interview with Nick Wayne and his mother