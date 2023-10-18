Adam Copeland and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) have filed a new trademark.

The trio applied for the term “Rated FTR” through Copeland’s Wet Yeti Inc. on October 18th. Copeland, Harwood, and Wheeler each filed for the trademark separately for merchandising purposes. Full details can be found in the summary below.

Mark For: RATED FTR trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Copeland and FTR have already shown signs of an alliance on AEW programming.