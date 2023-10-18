Rhea Ripley continues to prove her dominance in the world of pro-wrestling.

The WWE star and current reigning women’s champion was named the #1 female wrestler of 2023. In 2022 she was ranked #4. Mami has had an impeccable year, which includes winning the Royal Rumble, defeating Charlotte Flair for the title at WrestleMania 39, and has held and defended that title for 200+ days. Coming in behind Ripley are current reigning NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Giulia, fellow WWE star Bianca Belair, AEW’s Jamie Hayter and more. The top ten are below.

1) Rhea Ripley

2) Giulia

3) Bianca Belair

4) Jamie Hayter

5) Tam Nakano

6) Athena

7) Deonna Purrazzo

8) Willow Nightingale

9) Kamille

10) Jordynne Grace