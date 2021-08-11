The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that Marti Belle and former women’s champion Allysin Kay are the first two entrants in upcoming women’s tag team tournament, which will begin at the August 28th all-women’s pay per view, Empowerrr. Head producer Mickie James-Aldis officially confirmed the news in last night’s NWA Powerrr post-show.

Empowerrr is beginning to shape up. Here is the updated lineup:

-Kamille versus Leyla Hirsh for the NWA women’s championship

-Deonna Purrazzo versus Melina for the IMPACT Knockouts championship

-NWA Women’s Invitational Cup Battle Royal

-Chelsea Green versus TBD