Matt Cardona was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio to hype up this Sunday’s “The Wrld On GCW” pay-per-view, as well as discuss a number of different topics, including whether he would ever be interested in a return to WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he would listen to WWE’s offer but would not give up doing his podcast:

“I’d definitely would listen, but I tell you right now if one of the things were you can’t do your podcast, I’ll say thanks but no thanks. That would be a deal-breaker, no way. If there were going to just take away everything that I’ve built with Brian Myers, like something we tried to do in WWE. The Major Wrestling Figures Podcast, they didn’t want it. We pitched it to them. They didn’t want podcasts. They didn’t want anything to do with collectibles. I think they’ve since had a failing podcast network, and they tried something with collectibles, but I’ve had so much fun with this, and this is setting me up for life after wrestling where I would never sacrifice that.”

Says he’s using everything he learned in WWE to succeed outside of it:

“I’ve said this, and I don’t mean this as an insult. WWE was my developmental. That’s not a shot a WWE, that is that everything that I learned there the good and the bad I’m using it to make me succeed.”

