Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced TJP vs. Matt Cross for Friday, January 21 at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The sweet science of technical wrestling will be on display as two of the best middleweights in the sport lock up in Dallas. With Cesar Duran promising a future shot at the World Middleweight Championship, this bout serving as a title eliminator, this clash has big stakes.

TJP, fresh off of an impressive outing in the ’21 Opera Cup, where he went to the finals, looks to start 2022 with a statement. A win over the globe-trotting grappler Matt Cross would start the new year with a punctuation.

Meanwhile, the talented Matt Cross has rumbled with some of MLW’s best and is hungry to get into the mix for a crack at the middleweight championship.

Who will earn a fast pass to a championship bout? Find out on January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!

Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with MLW: Blood & Thunder.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

Texas Tornado Match for the World Tag Team Championship:

5150 (champions) vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Falls Count Anywhere for the World Heavyweight Championship:

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Pagano

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Mystery Middleweight 3-way World Title Fight:

Tajiri (champion) vs. Myron Reed vs. ???

National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman

“Dallas vs. Houston” Featherweight Bout

Miranda Gordy vs. Rok-C

Davey Richards vs. ACH

Middleweight Title Eliminator

TJP vs. Matt Cross

¡Mixed Lucha Trios Match!

Aramis, El Dragon & ??? vs. Arez, Gino Medina & Mini Abismo Negro

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Cesar Duran

Richard Holliday

Ho Ho Lun

Alicia Atout

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

All Japan’s Saito Bros

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.