On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW star discussed working with Ethan Page and The Firm. Hardy and Private Party are “members” of The Firm due to the faction owning their contracts.

“I am heavily enjoying this scenario with Ethan Page and just for clarification, we were going to do something where Ethan Page and I were going to have a conversation and Stokely was there, myself and Ethan were going to get happy and walk off and then the Stokely / HOOK thing was going to happen, which actually was on Dynamite. They thought it was weird with us leaving Stokely, and I kinda did too in some ways,” Hardy clarified, “especially if we’re working with him. They said if we’re not doing it there, would you like to do something else? I said sure, let’s put it on Elevation, that way we could take all the time we want and that way we don’t have any parameters when it comes to time.

“So, that was something that was nice too because I feel like to portray the story I was trying to share, we need a little bit more than 60 seconds, 80 seconds, whatever it may be. I think it was three minutes and change, whatever,” Hardy said. “I really liked that, I think it was an important part of our story going forward. We’re very much on the same page. I’ve had a blast working with Ethan Page and these next few weeks, it’s going to get really, really fun.”