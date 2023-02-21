As noted at this link, it was announced on tonight’s RAW that next Monday’s show will feature WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defending against Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita. This comes after a six-woman match has been rumored with Damage CTRL vs. Lita, Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, with Trish being rumored for recent RAW episodes. It was reported before tonight’s RAW that Stratus was listed on the internal RAW rundown sheet as the special guest for Bayley’s “Ding Dong, Hello!” segment, but that obviously did not happen.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Stratus was the original plan for Bayley’s guest on tonight’s RAW. Stratus was reportedly backstage at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, but she left before the “Ding Dong, Hello!” segment took place.

A WWE source responded with “creative change” when asked what happened with Stratus appearing on tonight’s show.

Multiple sources have reported in recent weeks that there was talk of Trish appearing on RAW for an angle with Lita, Lynch and Damage CTRL. After Stratus did not appear last week, The Observer noted that the angle with Stratus, Lita and Lynch was not dead, but the match was never scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber, as was rumored at one point. In regards to the possible six-woman match happening at WrestleMania 39, it was reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Kai and SKY was still planned.

There should be more information on tonight’s creative change some time in the next few days.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.