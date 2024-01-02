AEW superstar Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on The Iron Claw, the recently released film about the Von Erich family, during a recent edition of his Extreme Life podcast. Check out the Broken One’s full thoughts on the film below.

Says he really enjoyed the film overall:

I have [seen it], and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I thought they did an excellent job telling the story of the Von Erichs. I know there was stuff moved around time table wise and I know there was a brother that wasn’t even included in the movie and some of the other events were left out, but guys, they had two hours and a little change. That’s a lot of storytelling, to include all of those other things I feel like you’d need much, much more time. So, I was good. I was good with what they did. It packed a very powerful punch and it really came off as a sad, hard tragedy that the whole Von Erich family was.

His thoughts on the actor who played Ric Flair:

It’s funny because most people were pretty close, they either resembled or they had it down really good as far as the character they were playing specifically. The Von Erichs, I thought they really picked good actors and they all turned in great performances. The more I watched [the Flair clip] back, it was very much not like Ric. I feel like it could have been closer but at the end of the day, I feel like someone that is a casual fan that doesn’t give a shit about pro wrestling, it doesn’t make a difference to those people. I think the people who got their pantys in a wad are just people that are die hard wrestling fans, like, ‘C’mon, I can do better than that.’ It’s one of those things, it would have been nice if it sounded and looked more like Ric Flair in some ways, and had the provato that Ric Flair has, the charisma that Ric Flair has, and says Woo the way he says Woo. Because this guy didn’t necessarily do that, but he was the representation of the character and it was a little fun character.

The full Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy episode can be found below.

