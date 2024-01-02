Xia Brookside is the second entrant announced for the Knockouts Ultimate X matchup at TNA Hard To Kill.

The event takes place on January 13th at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas and will be the first official event back under the TNA name. Gisele Shaw was previously announced. Follow Wrestling Headlines to stay updated on future entrants for the matchup.

BREAKING: @XiaBrookside will make her TNA debut in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at TNA #HardToKill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas. Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/xnu2ERrYoO pic.twitter.com/pJORDcw3LW — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 2, 2024

Here is the updated card for the show:

-Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defends against Moose

-Knockouts Champion Trinity defends against Jordynne Grace

-X-Division Champion Chris Sabin defends against KUSHIDA and El Hijo del Vikingo in a three-way match

-Knockouts Ultimate X match (Gisele Shaw, Xia Brookside, & More TBD)

-PCO vs. Dirty Dango

-TNA Tag Team Champions ABC defend against The Grizzled Young Veterans & The Rascalz

-Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin – Pre-Show

-Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha Edwards) – Pre-Show

-Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer defends against Crazzy Steve – Pre-Show