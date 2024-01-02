The worlds of WWE and AEW will collide when a superstar from each company will appear on an upcoming episode on ‘Superchef Grudge Match.”

AEW star Willow Nightingale and WWE star Jade Cargill are both set for January 2nd edition of the show, which airs on the Food Network. Willow promoted her appearance with a post on Instagram, and Cargill, a former AEW talent, is briefly seen in the trailer for the episode.

Feuds that started in the aisles of Flavortown Market will END TONIGHT in the Grudge Match kitchen! #SuperchefGrudgeMatch is all-new at 9|8c or @StreamOnMax. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/n7fjiEp9Z5 — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) January 2, 2024

IMDB lists the following description for the program: