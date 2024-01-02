Injury update on WWE superstar, Sami Zayn.

The former Honorary Uce got cut open pretty badly at the recent WWE Holiday House Show in Toronto during his street fight match with Finn Balor. WWE did mention the injury to Zayn during last night’s Day 1 edition of Raw. No timetable has been given as to how long Zayn will be out.

At the House Show in Montreal Zayn cut a passionate post-show promo about how important that fanbase is to him and how important it was for him to have his son finally see him wrestle. You can read about that here.

(H/T PW Insider)